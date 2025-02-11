Stone Summit Wealth LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $793,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

