Stone Summit Wealth LLC Sells 83 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

