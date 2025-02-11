Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

