Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,320 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.