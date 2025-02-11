Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333,083 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.21.

NYSE:AFL opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

