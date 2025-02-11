Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $118,000 Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,244,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after buying an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,719,000 after buying an additional 111,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,722,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,577.50. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $181.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.