Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,066 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -14.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

