Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

