Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,642 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Newmont Trading Up 3.6 %

NEM stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,872.44. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

