Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 15,044 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $450.99 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

