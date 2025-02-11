Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Reduced by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $391.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.37.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

