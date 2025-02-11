Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 656 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in State Street by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $99.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

