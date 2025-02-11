Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,913.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,947.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,466.37.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

