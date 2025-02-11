Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $219.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 8.1% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $219,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after acquiring an additional 831,482 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,027 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGIT opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
