Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,192 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $40,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,690,000 after buying an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,398,000 after buying an additional 177,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $385.69 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.42.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

