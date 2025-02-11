Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 3,497 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,727,000 after purchasing an additional 275,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 436.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,612,000 after purchasing an additional 609,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.63%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

