Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Shares of CB stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

