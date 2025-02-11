Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 9.5 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 132,910,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,157,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

