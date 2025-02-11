Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

