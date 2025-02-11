Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,995,984,000 after buying an additional 359,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,423,000 after buying an additional 122,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $206.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $122.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

