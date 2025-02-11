Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.41 and last traded at $207.99. 3,454,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,760,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,945,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,635,000 after purchasing an additional 248,279 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

