Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 15.1% – Here’s Why

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Approximately 146,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 111,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Tasty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.77.

About Tasty

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

