Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.67 and last traded at $69.74. Approximately 17,873,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 12,048,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI
Tempus AI Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI
In related news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $400,960.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,662 shares in the company, valued at $14,504,711.34. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 80,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $5,428,601.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,293,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,436,627.65. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,229,449 shares of company stock worth $102,293,124.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,936,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
See Also
