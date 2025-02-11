Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,651 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.75 and a 200-day moving average of $198.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $155.46 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

