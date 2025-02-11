The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 743.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 288.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

