The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BNKR opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,512.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.73. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 104.20 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.60 ($1.56).

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 91.13%.

In other news, insider Richard West bought 284 shares of The Bankers Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £329.44 ($407.12). Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

