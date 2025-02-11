The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,110,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,090 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $69,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 49.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 126,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

KO stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.