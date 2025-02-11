The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Dividend of $0.14

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

GDV stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $25.67.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,511.96. This represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

