The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Dividend of $0.14

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
GDV stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $25.67.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
