The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
