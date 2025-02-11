The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

