The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 347.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 660,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

DIS stock opened at $110.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

