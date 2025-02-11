The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 220,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26. The company has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

