The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

