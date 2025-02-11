The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Cut by Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

