Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,774,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,250,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.