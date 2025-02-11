Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – February 10th

Tesla, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, XPeng, and Shell are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly-traded companies that are involved in the design, development, manufacturing, or sale of electric vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, and other forms of transportation. Investing in electric vehicle stocks allows individuals to potentially profit from the growth and adoption of electric vehicles as a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.66. 45,964,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,490,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.55. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.26. 3,577,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,309. Baidu has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of RIVN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,088,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,390,848. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. 9,590,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,459,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.21. 1,881,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,577. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

