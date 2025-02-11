Top Value Stocks To Watch Now – February 10th

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, AltC Acquisition, JPMorgan Chase & Co., BigBear.ai, Merck & Co., Inc., and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are typically considered undervalued in price relative to their intrinsic worth, as determined by fundamental analysis such as price-to-earnings ratio or dividend yield. Investors seeking value stocks look for opportunities to purchase these stocks at a discounted price with the expectation of future appreciation as the market corrects the perceived undervaluation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $529.76. 14,893,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,838,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.26 and its 200-day moving average is $495.90. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,439,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,583,598. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $7.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. 37,705,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.08. 5,882,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,594,055. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The firm has a market cap of $763.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,495,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,365,141. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,163,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,648,654. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.82. 36,636,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,007,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

