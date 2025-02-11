Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.