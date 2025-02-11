Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Purchases 178,004 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

