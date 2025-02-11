Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,506 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,711,000 after buying an additional 3,538,664 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,917 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.