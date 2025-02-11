Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Sells 2,711 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.86.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

