Toy Stocks To Research – February 11th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, GameStop, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to stocks of companies that manufacture, develop, and distribute toys and related products for children and adults. These stocks are influenced by consumer trends, holiday seasons, and overall economic conditions that impact the toy industry’s performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $10.31 on Tuesday, hitting $1,051.61. The stock had a trading volume of 850,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,556. The stock has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $963.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $916.76. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,066.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 5,782,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,807,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $819.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,195. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE:TKO traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.92 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $178.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.34. 756,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,636. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $215.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 4,925,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82 and a beta of -0.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

NASDAQ BHAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,691,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,969,281. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHAT

Featured Stories