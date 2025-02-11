TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Issues Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, Zacks reports. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. 388,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -176.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

