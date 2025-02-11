True Vision MN LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

True Vision MN LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 37,900.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

