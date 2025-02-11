True Vision MN LLC Lowers Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

True Vision MN LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.22.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $384.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.18.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

