True Vision MN LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

True Vision MN LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of True Vision MN LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after purchasing an additional 350,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $243.35 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.18. The stock has a market cap of $449.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

