True Vision MN LLC Sells 15,554 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

True Vision MN LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the quarter. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

VXUS opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

