Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading Down 19% – Here’s Why

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $19.54. 103,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 639,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 298.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 216,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 611.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 460,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

