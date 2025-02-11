UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.94.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. 12,637,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,420,470. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

