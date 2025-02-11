United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $3,480,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,950.62. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total value of $3,646,200.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.31. The stock had a trading volume of 508,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,429. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $210.64 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.13.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
