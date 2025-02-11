United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $3,480,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,950.62. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total value of $3,646,200.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.31. The stock had a trading volume of 508,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,429. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $210.64 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 66.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 108.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.