United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells $3,480,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,950.62. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00.
  • On Monday, January 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $3,707,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total value of $3,646,200.00.
  • On Monday, December 30th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.31. The stock had a trading volume of 508,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,429. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $210.64 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 66.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 108.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

