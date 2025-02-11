UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $533.17 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $490.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.