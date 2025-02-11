UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNH opened at $526.68 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $484.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

